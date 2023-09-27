Do you have the fastest dachshund in the region?

Calling all wiener dogs! Batavia Downs is looking for dachshunds for its annual race coming up Sunday, Oct. 15.

Up to 80 dachshunds will be racing for the crown of the fastest wiener dog in Western New York.

The top three finishers in the championship race — well, their owners — will get free play, food vouchers and a free hotel stay.

if you have a pure-bred dachshund and would like to enter your dog to participate, call Arna Tygart at (585) 343-3750 Ext. 6437 or email at atygart@bataviagaming.com.