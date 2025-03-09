DOCCS confirms agreement reached to end prison staff strike, workers to return Monday

ALBANY, N.Y. — The prison strikes across New York State have reached day 20, but an end may be in sight.

The New York State Department of Corrections announced that the state and the corrections officers union have reached a mutual agreement.

The agreement stipulates that prison staff will return to work on Monday morning at 6:45 a.m. It will take effect when at least 85% of the staff are back on the job.

Importantly, no strike penalties have been waived in the agreement.

You can view the full agreement on DOCCS’s website.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.