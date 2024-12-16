DOCCS: Inmate dies after use of force by staff at Utica area correctional facility

UTICA, N.Y. — The state’s Department of Corrections and Community Supervision is investigating after correctional facility staff’s use of force sent an inmate to the hospital, where the person died.

It happened at the Marcy Correctional Facility in Oneida County near Utica on Dec. 9. The inmate died the next day. DOCCS Commissioner Daniel Martuscello released a statement on Sunday.

“There is no place for, and I will not tolerate, violence in our correctional facilities. As an agency, we will continue to transparently work with law enforcement and internal stakeholders on this matter,” the statement said.

DOCCS says the staff members who used force have been put on administrative leave pending the investigation. DOCCS has notified New York State Police and the state Attorney General’s Office about the death.