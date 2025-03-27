DOCCS: Three state prisons closed for visitation after exposure to unknown substance

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

NEW YORK STATE — Three New York State prisons are closed for visitation after staff and inmates got sick after being exposed to an unknown substance, the state’s Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirmed.

Visitation is closed until further notice at Attica, Wyoming, and Cape Vincent correctional facilities. DOCCS says the first case happened at Attica on March 16, when prison staff took an inmate to the infirmity after “suspicious behavior” and found paper on the inmate during a frisk.

Three corrections officers who were involved began feeling dizzy and one vomited. They were taken to an outside hospital. Hours later, National Guard members found two inmates lying on the ground. Medical crews gave them Narcan and took them to the hospital. A sergeant and a nurse also began feeling dizzy. Three days later, another employee at Attica became sick after opening a letter containing powder.

DOCCS says three inmates, a nurse, a corrections officer, and a sergeant were also taken to a hospital and given Narcan after being exposed to a substance at Cape Vincent between March 19 and March 20. Then, on March 20, five corrections officers and a nurse became sick at Wyoming.

The same day, a nurse at Attica began feeling dizzy and nauseous after conducting rounds and was taken to the hospital. The following day, six inmates and eight staff members became sick. One inmate needed Narcan.

An investigation is underway. DOCCS will post any updates to visitation on its website.