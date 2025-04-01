DOCCS to release some inmates early due to prison staffing crisis

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Department of Corrections (DOCCS) announced it is creating a list of inmates for early release due to the ongoing prison staffing crisis. This decision follows a recent strike that resulted in over 2,000 corrections officers losing their jobs.

Inmates eligible for early release must not have been convicted of sex crimes or violent felonies. They also need to be within 15 to 110 days of their scheduled release date and have an approved residence.

Prisons are required to submit their lists of eligible inmates by Friday at noon.

In a statement from Senator George Borrello, he said this decision made by Gov. Kathy Hochul and DOCCS shows “staggering mismanagement and neglect” in their approach to public safety.

Borrello also said Gov. Hochul could ease this crisis if she let officers who were wrongfully terminated back to work.

“New Yorkers deserve a government that prioritizes safety, accountability, and the hardworking men and women who uphold it — not one that keeps stumbling through crises of its own making,” said Borrello.

