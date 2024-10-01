Dockworkers on strike across the country; Here’s how it could impact New York State

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Dockworkers across the country are on strike on Tuesday morning with workers at 36 ports from Maine to Texas walking picket lines.

The strike, which began at midnight, is the first by the International Longshoremen’s Association since 1977 and affects nearly more than 50 thousand union members.

In New York and New Jersey, 4,500 workers are participating in the strike. The union is demanding higher wages and a guarantee that automation of cranes, gates, and container-moving trucks will not replace their jobs.

“We are prepared to fight as long as necessary, to stay out on strike for whatever period of time it takes, to get the wages and protections against automation our ILA members deserve,” the union said in a statement.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said the strike could disrupt supply chains in New York State, noting that it’s the first major dockworker strike in over 40 years.

“The potential for disruption is significant,” she said. “We’ve not had an event like this since 1977 and that lasted 12 days. We’re deeply concerned about the impact that a strike could have on our supply chains, especially when it comes to critical goods like medical supplies and others.”

While consumers may not see an immediate impact due to retailers stocking up on goods in anticipation of the strike, a prolonged strike lasting more than a few weeks could significantly affect the nation's supply chain. This could lead to higher prices, delays in goods, and potential shortages, affecting households and businesses, particularly as the holiday shopping season approaches.

The strike could cost the economy upwards to $5 billion per day and experts are saying it could reignite inflation and cause shortages of goods if it goes on more than a few weeks.

