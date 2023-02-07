Doctor of neurology stresses the importance of knowing CPR

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A doctor of neurology at Rochester Regional Health explained why we need as many people as possible to know the life-saving procedure.

“The more people we have in our communities who know how to do good, quality CPR, the better. So, whether it’s a loved one or a stranger at the grocery store that you don’t even know, if you can help them and you have the training and skills to do so, that’s the best possible way to help them have a good recovery. So, we always advocate time is brain, time is heart, time is life,” said Dr. John Holton-Burke Neurology, Rochester Regional Health.

Learn about free CPR classes that Rochester Regional Health will be offering in the coming weeks.