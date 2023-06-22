Dog attacks health aid inside Batavia home

BATAVIA, N.Y. — According to Batavia Police, a home health aid was attacked inside a home on Thursday.

Police say the aid was attacked by a pit bull mix at 152 S. Main Street. A neighbor says the aid came outside onto the driveway with the dog on her and the owner was trying to remove the dog.

A mail carrier in the area was able to spray the dog with a substance to get it off of the aid.

The owner of the dog and aid were brought to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. The pit bull was taken to the local animal shelter.

Batavia Police are investigating the attack.