ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A dog was shot in the Edgerton Neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Rochester Police responded around 10 p.m. to Dewey Avenue and Costar Street and found the dog dead from a gunshot wound.

It’s not clear if the dog was intentionally hit or stuck in the crossfire. No one is in custody right now.

The dog’s owner was on the scene and took the pet’s body.