Dog dies in house fire on city’s northwest side

News10NBC Saturday Today provides live breaking News, First Alert Weather forecasts, weekend entertainment options and investigative reports.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester firefighters battled a two-alarm house fire on Friday at 11:30 p.m. on Glendale Park.

No people were inside the home, but firefighters found a dead dog inside, officials said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI