Dog dies in house fire on South Goodman Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department responded to a house fire at 978 South Goodman Street at 8:37 a.m. Thursday.

Fire crews say a person was walking by the house and noticed smoke coming from the windows and called 911.

Officials say fire crews arrived within three minutes and took hose lines into the house where they found a kitchen fire on the first floor. One dog died in the fire due to smoke inhalation, according to the Rochester Fire Department.

Fire crews say no one was home at the time of the fire.