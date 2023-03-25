Dog finds forever home after being returned to shelter multiple times

NIAGARA, N.Y. – There’s an update on a dog who captured western New York’s hearts over the past few months.

The dog formerly known as “Ralphie the jerk” might have found his forever home.

To recap: Ralphie is a rescue dog with the Niagara county SPCA who was returned multiple times for behavioral issues. He just completed an extensive six-week training program.

The SPCA reviewed more than 700 emails about Ralphie, and found a perfect match. His new owner in Tennessee, Jason, trains dogs for a living.

Jason is creating a Facebook and Instagram page for Ralphie to share their adventures so everyone can keep up with Ralphie and his new life.

