Dog found in stolen van; owner sought for ‘Shamu’

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Henrietta animal control staff are looking for help identifying a stolen dog.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies found the dog in a stolen van on June 29 on Jefferson Road during a traffic stop. The three adults in the car — Ronald Preston, Michael Carter and Julio Ortiz — have been charged with criminal possession of stolen property.

Jamie Moran, the Henrietta dog control officer, has lovingly nicknamed the dog “Shamu.” He has been in their care since the arrest. She says that he is not microchipped, and his tags did not lead to his owner. She says that if Shamu is not picked up by next week he will be moved to the Humane Society of Greater Rochester’s Lollypop Farm, where he will eventually be put up for adoption.

“He’s a great guy, he likes kids, he likes other dogs — so I am hoping that his family will reach out to us saying that they are missing,” Moran said.

If you know anything about Shamu’s identity or who he belongs to, call the Henrietta Dog Control Office at (585) 359-7009.