Dog found near death on side of the road in Phelps

Colleen Farrell News10NBC
This dog was found in critical condition on the side of the road in Phelps. (Provided photo)

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. – The Ontario County Humane Society is asking for the public’s help after an emaciated dog was found in the road.

The dog, a male mixed breed with brindle markings and wearing a blue collar, was discovered on Stryker Road around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Staff from the humane society as well as deputies from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office responded for the report of a dead dog wrapped in a blanket on the side of the road.

The dog was still alive, but in critical condition.

He was rushed to a veterinarian, where he remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information should call the humane society at (585) 396-4590 or the sheriff’s office at (585) 394-4560.