Dog found near death on side of the road in Phelps

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. – The Ontario County Humane Society is asking for the public’s help after an emaciated dog was found in the road.

The dog, a male mixed breed with brindle markings and wearing a blue collar, was discovered on Stryker Road around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Staff from the humane society as well as deputies from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office responded for the report of a dead dog wrapped in a blanket on the side of the road.

The dog was still alive, but in critical condition.

He was rushed to a veterinarian, where he remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information should call the humane society at (585) 396-4590 or the sheriff’s office at (585) 394-4560.