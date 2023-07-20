Dog ‘health concern’ temporarily closes Rochester animal shelter

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Testing is underway at the Rochester Animal Services Center amid concerns over the health of dogs in its care.

The Verona Street facility is temporarily closed to walk-in visitors and won’t be accepting animal surrenders for the time-being.

It is expected to reopen by Aug. 1.

According to a spokesperson for the City of Rochester, the move comes as the shelter “addresses a health concern among its canine population.”

Owners who have lost a pet can call (585) 428-7274 or visit here to schedule an appointment if they believe their pet is at RAS.

Owners considering giving up their pets should visit here or contact the Humane Society of Greater Rochester at Lollypop Farm at (585) 223-1330 or visit here to surrender an animal while the RAS shelter is closed.