Dog park, ‘Bark Yard,’ now open at Parma Town Park

PARMA, N.Y. – A new park has opened in Parma for dogs to frolic freely and enjoy the outdoors.

“Bark Yard,” opened Friday at the Parma Town Park. The park is about an acre in size and is fully fenced in. It also has dog-friendly equipment obstacles and benches for their owners to relax.

Director of Parks and Recreation for the Town of Parma Tom Venniro says he wants this to be the “best dog park in the Monroe County.”

“We want it to be very unique,” said Venniro.

The park is located on Hilton Parma Corners Road and is open daily until dusk. In order for dogs to be in the park, they must be a registered member of the Monroe County Dog Parks and have their updated tag. To register a dog, click here.

Monroe County also has parks at Webster Park, Ellison Park and Greece Canal Park.