Dog removed from a residence with a history of animal cruelty

New this morning, a dog was removed from a residence on Iroquois Street on Saturday according to a statement by Lollypop Farm on their Facebook page.

The removal came after multiple neighbors called in to complain that a dog may have been left outside the night before in frigid temperatures.

That dog, “Vinny,” was wounded in the head and chest and his owner was charged. The case is still pending. Animal abuse investigators did not say whether that owner also owns this dog.

The human law enforcement department also announced that the dog is now receiving veterinary care.

“Our investigators will again be conducting an investigation to help bring justice for this poor pet with the same dedication and integrity as we do all investigations,” according to a statement.

There is no word on the dog’s condition.

This is not the first time a dog has been rescued from that same address. Last year a resident of that home was arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

News10NBC will provide updates as they become available.