Dog saved from Sunday morning fire on Fleming Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Fire Department responded to Fleming Street for a report of a house fire. The structure was a two-story, multi-family home. The occupants were not home at the time the fire broke out, however, there was information that a dog was inside the home. The firefighters entered the home and found a room on fire on the first floor. The fire was quickly put out and the dog was found and brought outside. Firefighters provided oxygen to the dog, and within minutes, it was responsive and reunited with its owners.

The home had fire damage on the first floor, with smoke and water damage, throughout the rest of the home.

There were no injuries reported. Red Cross will assist three adults with temporary housing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.