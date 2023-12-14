Dogs abandoned at vet hospital ‘doing fine’ at Lollypop Farm

Two dogs abandoned found, now at Lollypop Farm

Two dogs abandoned last month outside a veterinary hospital in Scottsville have been in Lollypop Farm’s care for about three weeks.

They were abandoned at Riverside Veterinary Hospital in Scottsville on Nov. 27.

Law enforcement says they believe the people who dropped the dogs off may be the owners, though nothing has been confirmed.

Reno DiDomenico, vice president for law enforcement at Lollypop Farm, says the dogs weren’t starved and were actually well kept. However, he says it’s illegal to leave animals in any place and not care for them.

“They’re doing fine here. We have a lot of enrichment programs here or with staff. We have to hold them because they’re technically not officially ours yet, even though they’ve been abandoned. But we have to hold them here due to the evidence nature of the case,” DiDomenico said.

Lollypop Farm says the dogs will be available for adoption once the case has been closed or comes to some sort of resolution.

If you have any information regarding these dogs or the people who dropped them off, you are asked to call (585) 223-6500.

Three people dropped off two dogs outside the Riverside Veterinary Hospital in Scottsville on Nov. 27. (File photo provided)