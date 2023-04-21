Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library: ‘We want this everywhere’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester City School District is partnering with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. This program sends your child one free, brand-new book every month from the time they are born to the day they turn five years old.

The Imagination Library was founded by Dolly Parton in 1995 to encourage early literacy, provide access to books and set children towards lifelong success.

“I just like reading at home and school,” Preschooler Nala said.

Nala is a part of the age group eligible for this program.

“We want any child who lives in the city of Rochester every month to open up their mailbox and be thrilled to see a book with their name on it,” says Founder of the Rochester chapter of the Imagination Library, Dr. Matt Present. “With characters similar to themselves and have families have that special time together.”

Present wants to broaden the program as much as he can.

“We’ve had more than 400 individual donors that have helped us get to a place where we’ve expanded from one zip code, to two zip codes, to now being city wide,” says Present.

This program will help thousands of students in the Rochester area to be able to keep reading, and even bring some excitement to it.

“I like to read polar bear [books],” Nala said.

If you’re interested in the Imagination Library program and want to sign your child up, or if you just want to donate to help another family, you can visit their website here.