Domestic violence survivor shares her story as Monroe County proclaims National Crime Victim’s Week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Mayor Malik Evans and County Executive Adam Bello announced Thursday that April 6 -12 will be National Crime Victim’s Week, which will focus on raising awareness and support for survivors.

Bello read part of the proclamation Thursday, emphasizing the importance of advocating for a system that upholds justice and promotes safety.

One domestic violence survivor was there and shared her harrowing experience, recounting the aftermath of a threatening text from her ex-husband, who said he was going to burn the house down.

By the time first responders made it to the scene, she sad her home was engulfed in flames.

“An empty gas can was found outside my 3-year-old daughter’s bedroom and damages to the home exceeded $300,000,” she said.

The survivor said her ex-husband was given an appearance ticket and able to return to work since arson in the second-degree is not considered a violent crime in New York State.

The man was sentenced to two to six years in prison nearly 18 months after the fire and is eligible for parole this August. The survivor expressed concern that his petition for visitation of their children might be granted.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.