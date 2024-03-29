Don Alhart to retire from 13WHAM after 58 years

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC is saying congratulations to our friend at 13WHAM, a man who’s been dedicated to local journalism for nearly 60 years.

Don Alhart announced Thursday that he will retire June 6, which marks his 58th anniversary at the station.

Alhart started as a new reporter during the summer of 1965. According to the Guinness World Records, he has had the longest career as a television news broadcaster.

He also has been an influence in the community through his range of volunteer activities.