BUFFALO, N.Y. – Donations to Jason Arno’s family are being accepted by Local 282. Please make a check payable to “Buffalo Professional Firefighters” and mail or drop off to 500 Southside Parkway, Buffalo, NY 14210. Venmo is accepted at @IAFF282; food & grocery cards are also being accepted.

Arno, 37, is the firefighter who died in the line of duty on Wednesday. He was fighting a fire at a commercial building on Main Street in Buffalo.