Donations bin for asylum seekers will be at City Council meetings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Community members can donate clothing, hygiene products, and other essentials to asylum seekers in Rochester at the City Council meetings on Thursday, Aug. 17 and Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Donation bins will be set up at Council Chambers at Rochester City Hall on Church Street before the meetings. The meeting on Aug. 17 begins at 6 p.m. and the meeting on Aug. 22 begins at 6:30 p.m.

You can also drop off donations in a collection bin at the main entrance of City Hall during during regular business hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

People are also encouraged to donate baby products such as diapers and formula.

Seventy-seven asylum seekers arrived in Rochester on Monday, Aug. 7 and are receiving housing, food, and medical care with funding from New York City. They’re staying at the Holiday Inn downtown. The county is expecting more asylum seekers to arrive but the second wave was postponed on Monday.