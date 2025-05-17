Don’s Original celebrates 80 years Saturday in Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Don’s Original Restaurant is celebrating its 80th birthday with a grand reopening celebration at noon Saturday, May 17. It will honor the restaurant’s history while welcoming its new chapter under new owners Alayna and Reo Alderman.

Guest speakers will include Rep. Joseph Morelle, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, and former owners Terry Klee and Bob Barbato (son of founder Don Barbato). There will be festive treats (including cupcakes and bubbles), prize giveaways, and live music by Anthony Blood and Reid Burton.