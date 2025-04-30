Don’t be alarmed: Nuclear power plant to conduct routine public notification system test

Ginna Nuclear Power Plant to do siren test

ONTARIO, N.Y. – The annual test of the Ginna Nuclear Power Plant’s public notification system is scheduled for Tuesday, May 6.

More than 90 sirens within a 10-mile radius of the plant will sound off for three to five minutes at 3 p.m.

Officials said additional single-siren tests may occur throughout the day.

They emphasized that this is only a test.

