Don’t be alarmed: Nuclear power plant to conduct routine public notification system test
ONTARIO, N.Y. – The annual test of the Ginna Nuclear Power Plant’s public notification system is scheduled for Tuesday, May 6.
More than 90 sirens within a 10-mile radius of the plant will sound off for three to five minutes at 3 p.m.
Officials said additional single-siren tests may occur throughout the day.
They emphasized that this is only a test.
AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI