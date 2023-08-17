Donuts Delite holds annual fundraiser for Lollypop Farm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Donuts Delite held its fourth annual fundraiser for Lollypop Farm on Thursday.

Customers who pre-ordered a box of six pet-themed donuts received another box of six donuts. All of the money goes straight to Lollypop Farm in Fairport.

“We’re animal lovers here, just like everybody else. So it’s a good way to give back. If we put it on a donut, people really relate to it. It’s crazy to see,” said Nick Semeraro, owner of Donuts Delite.

The extra half dozen of donuts were chocolate, vanilla, and raspberry-filled.