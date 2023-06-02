Donuts Delite, Schutts Apple Mill, and more give out donuts for National Donut Day
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — National Donut Day is Friday, June 2 and businesses in the Rochester area are celebrating.
Donuts Delite, Schutts Apple Mill, Ridge Donut Cafe, Dunkin’, and Tim Hortons are offering free donuts or deals. Here’s your guide to National Donut Day:
- Donuts Delite is giving out a mini apple fritter with any purchase. Also, the Donut Delite will donate part of its proceeds on Friday to the Salvation Army and donuts to give to first responders. You can visit the original location on Culver Road or the new location on West Ridge Road.
- Schutt’s Apple Mill in Webster is giving out a free fried cake for people who stop by.
- Ridge Donut Cafe on Portland Avenue is giving out a free fried cake and is making famous its special carrot cake donut starting at 6 a.m. until supplies last.
- Area Dunkin’ locations are offering a free donut for any beverage purchase.
- Area Tim Hortons locations are offering a free donut to people who buy another donut online or in the app.
Also, the Salvation Army of Greater Rochester will celebrate first responders and front-line workers by delivering them donuts. The Salvation Army started National Donut Day in 1938 during the Great Depression to honor people who served donuts to soldiers on the frontline of World War I.