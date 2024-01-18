Donuts Delite serves platter with Bills, Chiefs, and Taylor Swift-themed donuts

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills making it to the post-season was a pretty sweet treat for Bills Mafia.

There’s another kind of sweet treat for fans to try before Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Donuts Delite in Rochester is serving up special football donut platters with the Bills and Chiefs logos. The star of the show was at the center, a Taylor Swift donut.

“We know our favorite color is tiffany blue, so we matched the icing tiffany blue and one of her favorite fruits, strawberry. So we figure, strawberry, we did a very special strawberry cream just for this donut,” said Donuts Delite owner Nick Semeraro.

The Taylor Swift, Bills, and Kansas City Chiefs platters are all sold out for Thursday but will be back on the menu on Friday.