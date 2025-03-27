DOT announces lane closures for I-490 in Perinton for construction

PERINTON, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation will close some lanes on I-490 in Perinton for construction projects over the Erie Canal and Kreag Road.

Starting Tuesday, April 1, I-490 westbound will be reduced to one lane. Also, the westbound interstate on-ramp at Exit 27, Route 96 Bushnell’s Basin, will be closed.

Starting Monday, April 7, I-490 eastbound will be reduced to one lane, but that could vary depending on work schedule and weather.

When traveling through the work zone, crews will direct drivers to use both open lanes until reaching the merge point. Then, as two lanes merge into one lane, drivers will take turns entering the work zone, alternating in a zipper fashion into the open lane.