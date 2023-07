ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. – The Ontario County Sheriff said that on Saturday morning at 10:13 a.m. a man, Edward Egan, 58, and a woman, Barbara Egan, 54, both from Bloomfield, were thrown from a motorcycle after hitting a deer on County Road 33 in the Town of South Bristol. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The roadway was closed for about three hours while they did accident reconstruction.