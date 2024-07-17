Downed power lines block entrance to Roseland Waterpark, forcing closure and impacting profits

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — As crews around the area continue the cleanup following this week’s heavy storms, operators of businesses hit hard are feeling the wallop to their wallets – businesses like Canandaigua’s Roseland Water Park.

While the park itself is fine, the park’s entrance along Eastern Boulevard has been blocked by downed power lines for two days now – and work still isn’t done.

“Within the park, the majority of the damage was superficial downed limbs, and pool chairs that were blown around. Some of the trashcans were knocked over. One of the attraction signs had also broken at the base and snapped over. So all things that were fixed quite easily and quickly. But again, it’s the access to the park that is preventing us from operating,” said Ryan Fuller, director of operations at Roseland.

Fuller says even having to close for just a few days can have a big impact on the park’s profits.

“Well, it’s tough to put a dollar amount on it, but it is a significant amount of our season generally is pretty short anywhere from 70 to 75 days. So to lose three of those does tend to add up, especially when the weather generally, for the most part, yesterday was quite nice,” Fuller said. “It’s also a little bit deflating for our staff, you know, lifeguards that were expecting to come in and get some summer money. And, you know, also our food staff and other folks are losing a few days of work for themselves as well.”

Now, all Fuller and his company can do is wait for the all-clear.

“We’ve been working closely with our contacts at RG&E and with the folks that are on site here from O’Connell Electric, we’ve been staying up to date on what their expectations are as far as the completion of their work,” Fuller said. “As of right now, they’ve told me midday tomorrow, of course, I’m not sure if that means 11 or 1. So we’ll keep everyone up to date through our website and Facebook as far as what our operational hours will be.”

