Downed trees, power lines, and flooded roads: Rochester area recovers from Sunday’s heavy rain and wind

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Many residents in the Rochester area are still dealing with the aftermath of Sunday’s severe storm, which brought heavy rain and strong winds.

The storm caused significant damage, including downed trees, power lines, and flooded roads.

Jacob Bowen, a young weather enthusiast from Webster, shared his experience.

“I was up in my room, just like sticking my head out the window watching it. And then there was the gale winds. So I was like, ‘I might want to go see what’s going on around the farm.’ And that’s why there’s a trampoline upside down,” Bowen said.

While the Bowen Family Farm didn’t suffer extensive damage, others weren’t as fortunate.

Tamera Atkins, a city resident, discovered her car crushed by a tree near Sterling Street and Otis Street.

“My friend was in the house. She opened the door real quick. She’s like, ‘oh my God, a tree fell’ and I’m like, ‘oh my God, what tree?’ I come outside and it’s this tree, sitting on top of the back of my car. My insurance should not have to cover this. The city should pay for this. I hope they help me with something,” Atkins said.

Now, Atkins is left without transportation.

“I can’t pick up and go when I want to anymore. Clearly, my two tires are such and damn ground. And not in a good way…I didn’t even hear it. Because the wind and the rain was so strong. I think that it just didn’t even make a noise. It kind of just fell,” she explained.

