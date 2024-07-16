Downed trees, power lines, and property damage reported after severe storms hit Livingston and Ontario counties

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

CALEDONIA, N.Y. — Neighbors in Caledonia and Farmington say severe storms brought downed trees, powerlines, and damage to their property on Monday afternoon.

“We got the alert on our phones, tornado in the area, we turned on Channel 10 and listened to Stacey and she said at 4:15 this place is going to be rocking, at 4:15 this place was rocking,” Michael Pullybank said.

Joanna Knickerbocker says it all started when she got a tornado alert on her phone. Minutes later it was followed by heavy rainfall, thunder, destructive winds, and tree branches snapping. Her family hunkered down.

“So, we are like okay, we’re going to go in the basement because they tell you to do that. So, we went in the basement and after it kind of calmed down a little bit. It was still downpouring, but it wasn’t windy anymore and then we looked around and said, oh my goodness,” Knickerbocker said.

She walked News10NBC’s Marsha Augustin through some of the downed trees and branches that covered her backyard. Her next-door neighbor Pullybank says his wife Fay also took cover in their basement.

Once the heavy rain stopped, an island of tree branches covered his backyard, and the roof of his garage, along with downed power lines.

“We just came out and said wow and so it’s just time to get to work and as I said it was impressive the damage that mother nature can go ahead and do,” said Pullyblank.

Meanwhile, in Farmington, Mike Besanceney is dealing with damage to his roof, flooding in his living room which he says his family spent hours cleaning up, and a cracked windshield to his daughter’s car.

“It was a difficult time for about 45 minutes. We were hustling with buckets and towels, it was just to no avail. I mean we were fighting a losing battle,” he said.

The next step for neighbors is to clean up. Many have already started and the Department of Public Works has started the removal of downed trees and branches.

