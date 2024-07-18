Downtown Canandaigua Art & Music Festival returns

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – The Downtown Canandaigua Art & Music Festival will be on Friday, July 19, from 12 p.m.- 7 p.m., Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 21 from 10 a.m. -5 p.m.

The festival, now in its 36th year, will include juried artists from around the country in over 14 mediums. There will be demonstrations from glass flaming, candle making, pottery to painting, street food vendors, and a lineup of live music daily.

The Golden Palette Art Trail will take place during the Arts & Music Festival in Downtown Canandaigua. Pick up your free passport and map at the festival information table at 115 South Main Street or any shop with a golden palette displayed. Follow the trail to the Golden Palette stops where you’ll discover a wide variety of specials, demonstrations, classes, services, and unique gift items. Visit all the stops and enter to win over $1,000 worth of gift certificates.

More information here.