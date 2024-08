ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Downtown Rochester Farmers Market returns to Parcel 5 on Wednesday.

From 4 to 7 p.m. you can take a look at fresh produce and other locally made food and beverage options.

Market Bucks are also back. The first 15 attendees who visit the Downtown Definitely tent will receive $10 to spend.

There also will be a free hour session of yoga at 6:30 p.m., lawn games, and tons of outdoor fun.