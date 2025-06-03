Dozens come out for fundraiser for Webster sports bar destroyed in fire

WEBSTER, N.Y. – Dozens of people came out for a fundraiser for a Webster sports bar that’s been closed for nearly three months after a fire, leaving at least 10 full-time employees without work.

The Coach Sports Bar on West Main Street was destroyed in a fire in March. The bar’s owners said at the fundraiser on Sunday that it’s an honor to get so much support from the community.

“It’s amazing. You wouldn’t think a simple bar would pull so many fundraisers and so many people together. But, I mean, it’s brought our employees together. We see each other almost more now than we did when we were open. It’s just amazing what a group and a community can do,” said Fritz Sierk, owner of The Coach Sports Bar.

The fundraiser raised about $7,000 for employees. Sierk is aiming to reopen the bar in January 2024.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI