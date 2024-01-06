Dozens gather for Justice for Todd Novick Rally outside City Hall

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Free The People ROC and other organizations gathered on the steps of Rochester City Hall on Saturday for a rally in support of 46-year-old Todd Novick who died after being shot by police after pulling out what appeared to be a gun during a foot chase on Christmas Eve.

Demands made by the protesters included the firing of the officer that killed Novick and the release of the officer’s name.

Also, organizers are calling for an independent investigation into what happened by the Police Accountability Board along with reforms made to police “foot chase” policy.

Body worn camera video released by Rochester Police this week shows Novick taking off on foot after being stopped by police.

Police said that Novick showed a gun during the chase which was later determined to be a pellet gun.

When an officer told Novick to drop it, he was fatally shot seconds later.

Shay Herbert with the New York Civil Liberties Union was among those at the rally calling for city officials to get involved and make changes to policy.

“We are at City Hall because they have yet to come outside their offices to join the people where the people are, so we came today to stand in front of city hall and let them know there is a need for change. There was no means of de-escalation. There was no intent for de-escalation for Todd,” Herbert said.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office investigation into the police shooting is ongoing.

Rochester Police Chief David Smith said that the name of the officer who shot Novick will be released at some point and that the department is committed to being fully transparent throughout the investigation.