Dozens gather in Rochester to show support for Palestine

Groups gather to express concerns over war in Middle East

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local “Free Palestine” rally happened in downtown Rochester Saturday afternoon.

The group gathered at 230 East Main Street and walked to and from the Federal Building on State Street. Dozens of people attended to express their concerns about what’s happening in the Israel-Hamas war.

“The objective is for people to understand that the representatives in this building specifically. So, that’s Joe Morelle, Chuck Schumer, and Gillibrand. I can’t remember her first name. They are responsible for advocating and promoting a cease fire. They have the ability to do that. And that’s exactly what we’re here to lobby for,” says Jonathan Khoury.

Rochester Police restricted some traffic in the area for a short time during the rally. That traffic flow has since been back to normal.