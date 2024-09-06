Dozens of brass stars taken from veterans’ graves in Victor

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

VICTOR, N.Y. — New York State police are investigating the theft of about 40 U.S. veteran brass stars from St. Patrick’s Cemetery on High Street in Victor last weekend.

The brass stars are grave markers for Vietnam veterans. The cemetery’s director, John Butler, says the Victor community is upset about the thefts.

“I’ve received several text messages and calls from family members here whose husbands, fathers, brothers are veterans and their things are missing. It really angers people,” Butler said. “There are some things that shouldn’t be done and this is one of them. This is sacred ground. Leave it alone.”

Butler says several local legions have volunteered to replace the plaques but he’s worried they’ll just disappear again. If you have any information about who stole the stars, contact state police.

