Dozens of dogs stricken by illness at Rochester shelter; Two die

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A mystery illness has led to the death of two dogs and sickened dozens more at the Rochester Animal Services shelter.

The Verona Street shelter closed Thursday because of the outbreak. So far, 23 of its 49 dogs have been sickened. Two have died.

According to a City spokesperson, the illness affects the gastrointestinal system. Testing has been inconclusive about what is causing it. Dogs displaying symptoms are being treated.

“All indications point to this illness being isolated to dogs currently in RAS’s care, and it not being a concern to animals throughout the community,” according to the City.

The shelter remains closed to walk-in visitors and animal surrenders. City leaders anticipate that the shelter will reopen by Aug. 1.