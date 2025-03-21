Crews battle three-alarm apartment fire on Glenwood Avenue; Firefighter has minor injuries

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Dozens of firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at a multi-family apartment on Glenwood Avenue off Lake Avenue on Friday morning.

The Rochester Fire Department says everyone made it out safely before crews arrived but one firefighter has minor injuries. The fire is not under control yet.

“They upgraded the call to a third alarm because of the amount of fire spread in the large building,” RFD Lt. Jackie Sierra said.

The fire spread from the attic to all four apartments. The Glenwood Avenue fire broke out around 6:45 a.m., shortly after crews battled another house fire on Sherman Street, also on the city’s northwest side. Sierra said most of the companies on Glenwood Avenue rushed from the scene from one fire to another.

Crews searched the building while working to put out the flames. Our photojournalist at the scene saw firefighters on the roof with a ladder extended.