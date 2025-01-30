Dozens of geese found dead near Seneca Lake; some test positive for bird flu

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

Public health officials and New York State’s environmental agency are investigating after dozens of geese were found dead around Seneca Lake, specifically near the north end in an area close to Romulus.

The Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association reports that some of the goose carcasses collected by the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) on Jan. 10 tested positive for bird flu. The Ontario County Public Health Director confirms that additional geese are still undergoing testing by Cornell University.

It is crucial not to touch or handle sick or injured birds unless necessary. Instead, if you encounter a dead wild bird, contact the DEC and your local health department to ensure the birds can be collected and tested.

The DEC has recently launched an online form to report suspected bird flu cases, making it easier for the public to assist in monitoring the situation.

If authorities instruct you to dispose of a bird, wear gloves or use a disposable bag turned inside-out for safe handling. Afterward, wash your clothes in hot water and disinfect your shoes to prevent the spread of any potential disease.

