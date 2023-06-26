Dozens of people with autism participate in soccer clinic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday, the New York State West Youth Soccer Association held an intro to soccer clinic for kids and adults with autism in an effort to get participants interested in the sport and to learn new skills like team-building.

“Soccer is for everyone, not just for kids without disabilities, it’s for everyone. So we want to provide them the opportunity to have fun and to play the most beautiful game in the world,” said Diana Groth, assistant technical director, New York State West Youth Soccer Association.