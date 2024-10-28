Dozens of veterans take part in Honor Flight mission

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The last Honor Flight of the year returned to Rochester Sunday.

Sixty-one veterans were on board for Mission 87, including 50 Vietnam veterans, 10 Cold War veterans, and one Korean War veteran. They toured Washington, D.C.

After everyone was off the plane, there was an airport celebration, emceed by News10NBC’s Stacey Pensgen.

Since 2008, Mission 87 Honor Flight Rochester has flown over 4,400 veterans, funded through donations by the community, according to the organization.

Flights will resume in May of next year.

