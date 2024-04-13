Dozens walk to raise awareness of Black maternal mortality

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Healthy Baby Network, dozens of supporters, and members of the Black Rochester Nurses Association came together in downtown Rochester for the first Black Maternal Health Walkathon during Black Maternal Health Week.

Throughout the walk, organizers were on hand to answer questions and shine a spotlight on the Black maternal mortality rate crisis that is affecting so many families across the region.

According to Healthy Baby Network data, the maternal mortality rate in the Finger Lakes region is 60 percent higher compared to rates across New York State.

The data collected also shows that Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than white women.

These are reasons why Healthy Baby Network Executive Director Sherita Zullock said she was excited to see the crowd at Saturday’s Walkathon and is committed to not giving up until something is done to address the crisis.

Zullock said that the maternal mortality problem is both a justice issue and one that, through strength and resilience, women across Western New York can take into their own hands by demanding policy changes that can move the ball forward for future generations.

“We would love to invite everyone to get involved in this issue. As we said earlier, this is a justice issue. This is an equity issue for our community, and mothers should not be afraid that having babies will cause them to die,” Zullock said.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans was at the event along with activists from across the area.

Organizers with Healthy Baby Network said they are dedicated to helping every parent get the information they need to bring a healthy baby into this world.

For more information about Healthy Baby Network, visit www.healthy-baby.net.