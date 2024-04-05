Drive-in theater returns in Newark after 4 decades

Drive-in theater in Newark reopens after nearly 40 years

NEWARK, N.Y. — After a nearly 40-year intermission, the Rose City Drive-In in Newark is about to start the second feature.

The drive-in theatre, on Route 31, is set to re-open Friday night with a soft opening.

The original screen is still in place, but there are new concessions, restrooms and a digital projection system.

The Rose City Drive-In closed in 1985 — with its last show being “Ghostbusters.”

When it re-opens Friday, showing on the screen will be the new Ghostbusters movie, “Frozen Empire.”