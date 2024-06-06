Hearing canceled for driver accused in crash that killed Spencerport grad

PARMA, N.Y. — The man accused of causing the deadly crash that killed Spencerport graduate Maria Eichas was to appear in court Thursday.

Alexander Hackett is charged with vehicular manslaughter. He was to appear in Parma Town Court for a preliminary hearing, where a judge will determine if the prosecution has enough evidence to move forward.

The preliminary hearing in Parma was waived pending presentation to a Monroe County grand jury.

Investigators say Hackett admitted to drinking at least four beers before driving.

A witness describes hearing a loud bang, then coming upon the crash scene on Burritt Road. She describes how she found the 33-year-old Hackett behind his steering wheel. She says he told her he didn’t need help. The witness says Hackett told her, “I’ve been sober for eight days. Today is the day I decided to start back and look what happens.”

The impact of the crash sent Eichas’ car into a field, then a tree. A passenger in her SUV was also injured.

Eichas was a 2023 graduate of Spencerport. Members of the school district wore blue and gold colors in her honor on Wednesday.

Hackett has been in the Monroe County Jail since his arraignment on Sunday on $40,000 bail.