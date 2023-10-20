Driver accused of hitting and killing woman, 83, in Victor parking lot will face judge

VICTOR, N.Y. — The 87-year-old driver accused of hitting and killing a woman in a Victor parking lot will face a judge.

Deputies say Filomena Marchioli was issued a ticket for unsafe backing after their investigation. They say she hit and killed 83-year-old Maryann Delfino of Fairport while she was walking in the BJ’s parking lot back on September 29.

Investigators say Marchiolo was backing up at a high rate of speed after hitting a jeep while trying to park. Marchioli will appear in Victor Town Court.