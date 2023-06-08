Driver and passenger die after chase with Waterloo Police

WATERLOO, N.Y. — A driver and a passenger are dead after a chase with Waterloo Police led to a crash on Thursday morning, says the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened when the car struck a tree on Burgess Road in the Town of Waterloo just before 1 a.m. The chase started when a Waterloo Police Sergeant tried to pull the car over for a traffic violation. According to deputies, the car sped off with its headlights off and later crashed.

The driver was Antonio Herbert, 27 of Waterloo, and the passenger was Egypt Harris, 18 of Romulus, says the sheriff’s office. Both died at the scene. The crash only involved their car.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the crash, as is required with any death associated with law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office is also working with the Waterloo Police Department, Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office, and state Attorney General’s Office to investigate the crash.